Gate City Capital Management LLC Makes New $20.58 Million Investment in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,583,000. Alico makes up approximately 19.6% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned 9.29% of Alico as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Alico Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 8,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.40. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alico

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.