Gate City Capital Management LLC Takes $6.01 Million Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,038,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Culp accounts for about 5.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned about 8.32% of Culp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 23,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.23. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $5.99.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

