Gates Capital Management Inc. Acquires 528,409 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,409 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial comprises 3.4% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Rentokil Initial worth $147,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 157,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

RTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

