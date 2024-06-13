Gates Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,463 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $89,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 73,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

