Gates Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,896,557 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896,557 shares during the period. Envista comprises about 1.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Envista worth $66,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Envista by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 411,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,597. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

