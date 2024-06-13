Gendell Jeffrey L Raises Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.82% of Shore Bancshares worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,988. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,888 shares in the company, valued at $267,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

