Gendell Jeffrey L Reduces Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170,477 shares during the period. Arch Resources comprises about 2.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $47,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,642,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $157.81. 80,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,913. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.40.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ARCH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

