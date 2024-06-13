General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $209.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.27.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $160.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.