Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is Granahan Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,885 shares during the period. Genius Sports comprises about 2.8% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genius Sports worth $83,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GENI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

GENI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

