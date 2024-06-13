Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.50% of Genmab A/S worth $97,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.