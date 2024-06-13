Georgetown University Acquires New Stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,627,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,818,000. Granite Ridge Resources accounts for 5.4% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $9,368,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 104,392 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $154,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 74,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $807.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

