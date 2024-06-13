Georgetown University Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Georgetown University grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises 0.6% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 111.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 408,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,552. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

