GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pan American Silver comprises about 5.5% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 446.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 1,051,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

