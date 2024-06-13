GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 1.7% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

WPM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.21. 139,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

