Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 694,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,530,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Specifically, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Geron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Geron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

