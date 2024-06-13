GGV Capital LLC Trims Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

GGV Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,816 shares during the period. BigCommerce comprises 4.2% of GGV Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GGV Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of BigCommerce worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 164,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.