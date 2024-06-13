Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 2,831 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.39% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 560,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.73. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.