Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242,937 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.73% of Trupanion worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 270,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.