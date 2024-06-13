Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,488 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $50,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,586. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,260. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.