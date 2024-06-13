Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $25.90 Million Stock Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.