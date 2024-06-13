Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $32.96 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Snowflake worth $32,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 154.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 748,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,715,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $126.82. 5,768,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,188. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.94.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.