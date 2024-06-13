Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 15,283 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.17% of AppFolio worth $72,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.09. 87,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.61. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.32 and a 52-week high of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,261 shares of company stock worth $17,754,737. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

