Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 3.8% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Netflix worth $277,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,236. The stock has a market cap of $281.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $614.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

