Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $38,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,123,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after acquiring an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Globant by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $162.96. The stock had a trading volume of 424,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.28. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

