Gillson Capital LP Has $11.64 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,715 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 128,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 148.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

