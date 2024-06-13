Gillson Capital LP Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 225.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 1.7% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $65.81. 134,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

