Gillson Capital LP Has $36.02 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.8% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 135,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,831,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,171,000 after buying an additional 166,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.92. 555,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,875. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,965,922. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.