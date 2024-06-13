Gillson Capital LP Invests $9.47 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.20% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,797,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,947,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,118. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

