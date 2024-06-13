Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 434,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

