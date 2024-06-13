Gillson Capital LP Sells 11,244 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 109,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 180,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,600. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

