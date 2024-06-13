Gladstone Capital Management LLP Sells 65,538 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,538 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for approximately 8.1% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned 0.24% of MongoDB worth $69,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB traded down $6.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.02. 360,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,227. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.53 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.14.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

