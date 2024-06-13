Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GAINL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 3,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

