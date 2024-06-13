Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ GAINL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 3,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.13.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
