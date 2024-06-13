Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 92,616 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,735,000. National Western Life Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.54% of National Western Life Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

National Western Life Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $491.44. 20,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.51 and a 12 month high of $495.38.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

