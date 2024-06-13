Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,507 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Cartica Acquisition worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CITE. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 141,110 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 36.2% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 461,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 122,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CITE remained flat at $11.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

