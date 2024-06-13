Glazer Capital LLC Buys 14,195 Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.61% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 475,060 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 99,430 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 1,146.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

ROSS remained flat at $11.08 during trading on Thursday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

