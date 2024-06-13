Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,839 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.16% of Enphys Acquisition worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFYS. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,365,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 841,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 308,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFYS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

