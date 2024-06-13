Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.46% of Energem worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Energem Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of ENCP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 11,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,740. Energem Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of 96.67 and a beta of -0.12.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies.

