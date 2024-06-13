Glazer Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,785 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Learn CW Investment were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment Stock Performance

LCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 1,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,621. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Learn CW Investment Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.