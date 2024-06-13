Glenview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,604,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 4,358,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

