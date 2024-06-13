Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 211,849 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,849 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for about 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Valvoline worth $87,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

