Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 54,154 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,154 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $273.73. The company had a trading volume of 277,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

