Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Trading Up 6.9 %
OTCMKTS GTII traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 473,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,859. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
About Global Tech Industries Group
