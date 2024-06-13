Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Trading Up 6.9 %

OTCMKTS GTII traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 473,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,859. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

