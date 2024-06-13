Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 29,608 shares.The stock last traded at $64.31 and had previously closed at $64.46.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $864.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.