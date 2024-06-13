Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Down 56.9% in May

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EDOC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,413. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

