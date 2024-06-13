Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
