Gobi Capital LLC Buys New Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 616,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,000. ePlus makes up 3.6% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gobi Capital LLC owned about 2.29% of ePlus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

