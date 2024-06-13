Gobi Capital LLC Sells 80,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gobi Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 13.9% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.91. 6,391,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,289,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

