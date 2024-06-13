Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys 5,880 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,443 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 2,028,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,271,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

