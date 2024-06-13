Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Increases Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,074 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Transocean worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322,639. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

