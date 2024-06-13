Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Raises Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $195,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 285,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

